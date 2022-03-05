The National Resistance Movement party Deputy Secretary-General, Rose Namayanja Nsereko has urged students to always endeavour to network while still at university to be able to make connections that can benefit them after campus.

Namayanja made the remarks this week while addressing students of Makerere University Business School where she was invited as the chief guest on the first years’ induction session held at the university campus in Nakawa, Kampala.

In her induction keynote address held under the theme: the value of connections at the university, Namayanja asked students to study hard while at university but also make connections and friendships that will help them to get jobs after school life.

“The value of connections at university are the foundation to your success in life. If you take advantage of the connections you make while a student, you will never look for jobs. You have what it takes to engage anybody you want to connect with,” she said.

“Believe in yourself because if you don’t, no one else will. Know what you want and go get it. Render yourself relevant, be so good that you can’t be ignored,” Namayanja added.

The former student leader who rose into ranks to serve in cabinet as information minister and other top NRM party leadership roles, Namayanja, urged the students not to fear challenges since they are part of life and are meant to make everyone strong.

“You will never have a life without challenges but the ability to surmount those challenges is what makes you who you are. If you want to succeed in life know what you want, give it the time it requires and don’t allow yourself to be distracted by anyone” she emphasized.

She informed students that there is never a vacuum in life, encouraging them to seize any opportunity that falls on their way. She noted that they should seek knowledge through reading extensively

“Grab any opportunities available to you and seize the moments. There will never be a vacuum in life, how prepared are you to take over. I also encourage you to read extensively because there is nothing powerful like being intellectually enlightened,” she noted.

“You are your supervisor at Campus,” she said, adding, “Nobody is going to lead you on what you want to do, you’re leading a life you have never led before. What you become in life has a lot to do with the three years you spend at campus”.

She, therefore, asked the youth, especially in the institutions of higher learning to support and engage in the ruling NRM party work, saying that NRM has the correct ideology and many programmes that benefit the youth.