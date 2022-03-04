The territorial police in Kyankwanzi are holding a man for allegedly murdering his 34 year old wife Nasaazi Dorothy.

The accused is Rwaheru Patrick, a 28 year old a resident of Nkondo village, Nkondo parish, Gayaza sub-county,Kyankwanzi district.

The Wamala Regional Police spokesperson Racheal Kawala, says Rwaheru was arrested on 2/03/2022 at Nkondo village, Nkondo parish kyankwanzi district.

“It is alleged that on 28/02/2022 at night, Rwaheru, had a domestic brawl with his wife (now deceased), accusing her of having an extra marital affair that prompted him to beat her wife using a stick and a hoe which he later used to hit her in the stomach, causing her death instantly,”Kawala said on Friday.

” After the act, he picked few of his clothes and ran away until the night of 02/03/2022 when he was arrested.”

Kawala added that charge of murder has since been preferred against Rwaheru.

” After investigations, the file will be forwarded to RSA for possible sanctioning.”