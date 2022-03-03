STATE HOUSE, ENTEBBE: President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today held a bilateral meeting with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation H.E Vladlen Semivolos during which they discussed matters of mutual interest between the two countries.

Ambassador Vladlen Semivolos was accompanied by Dr. Evgeny Kalashnikov, the Ideology Head of Mission of the Russian Federation, Uganda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Gen Abubaker Jeje Odongo Ambassador Arthur Kafeero.