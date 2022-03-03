It is every believers dream to see their religious leaders enjoying utmost respect among the subjects they represent in any society.

However, there those who prefers to differ in their beliefs, traits and ideologies such as Uganda’s Permanent Representative to the African Union (AU) Rebecca Amuge Otengo.

Otengo; In the morning of Sunday, 27th, February, joined a fundraising team to rally for the purchase of the Vehicle for the former West Lango Bishop Emeritus Alfred Acur Okodi voluntarily only to wake up with a swing mood and called him satan.

“I the grand daughter of Odora Daudi I can’t fundraise for satan,” said Otengo.

In her solid capacity as the Uganda’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and Djibouti with Residence in Addis Ababa, Otengo ran riot and called Bishop Okodi satan saying as a holy individual she cannot participate in any activity the later is involved.

West Lango religious leaders and their subjects cites that Ms Otengo, 55, must apologize to the Anglican Church or else they’re to disown her in the society and church related activities for disrespect and defamation.

Otengo proved the believers and the religious leaders even on the social media platform (WhatsApp Group) for the Anglican Church that Bishop Okodi’s satanic traits couldn’t allow her to solicit funds for the vehicle which the Anglican Church rallies for the Bishop.

As for clarity, Ms Otengo was kickedout from the West Lango Anglican Church Social media platforms after a long discussion and upoar among the religious and opinion leaders themselves.

Bishop Okodi, 67, was ordained in 1991 and served as the maiden West Lango Bishop in 2014 until 2018.

He remains a formidable personality in the Anglican Church as well as the education sector having served as a teacher, Vicar of St Stephens Nsambya and the Chaplain of Dr. Obote College and held secretarial and tutorial positions in the Anglican Church.

According to Mr Lot Okot, the leading mobiliser for the Bishop Okodi’s vehicle drive, Ms Otengo disrespected the Anglican Church and branding Bishop Okodi as satanic was a sign of mediocrity among the Christians Fraternity.

“We gave her some grace period thinking; that she would make it clear to us but all were in vain. This coherently leaves us with no choice as leaders only to disown her in all activities of the church until she publicly apologies to the Anglican church entirely.”