The Chief Political Commissar AIGP Asan Kasingye has today Thursday Commissioned the new Katwe Kabatoro Police Division headquarters.

AIGP Kasingye represented the Inspector General of Police J.M Okoth-Ochola.

In his remarks, AIGP Kasingye noted that the police management has put focus and emphasis on providing conducive office space and residential for the personnel.

He called upon the officers to use the new office block to serve diligently the people of Katwe for a better and effective service delivery.

AIGP Kasingye also thanked Katwe Kabatoro Local Government for providing the land where the police station was constructed.