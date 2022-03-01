Uganda’s veteran journalist and political commentator Andrew Mwenda revealed on 28th February, that almost all of Uganda’s richest men are non graduands, with difficulties in English speaking.

Mwenda said this while addressing graduands at Uganda Pentecostal University’s 17th graduation ceremony where he was a guest speaker.

He made a shocking revelation that his close ties with rich tycoons in Uganda has also enabled him establish their dark side – they do not possess degrees, and worse still, their English speaking skills are at the mercy of serpents.

Without fear or favour, Mwenda remarked that of the many rich tycoons he knows, only three who are in possession of University degrees.

“And look at the richest people in Uganda, and I know them, most of them are my friends. These guys every month turn billions of shilings of business, Bosco Muwonge, Drake Lubega, Ssebalamu……okay let me remove Hamis Kiggundu because he is University graduate, all the other guys, non of them can speak English,” said Mwenda.

According to Mwenda, only three men have university degrees, while at the same time rich. These, as per his assessment include Charles Mbiire of MTN, Mohan Kiwanuka of Oscar Industries and Hammis Kiggundu, the owner of Ham enterprise whom he said is only lucky to be coming from a wealthy family.

He also cited other names of rich tycoons without degrees like Gordon Wavamuno, Matovu Yanga and Sudhir Ruparelia, whom he said is an S.4 graduate.

The proprietor of the Independent Magazine also advised Uganda Pentecostal University graduates to work hard, with humbleness and humility in order to escape the biting poverty that is rampant in the country.

“When you don’t have a university degree in Uganda, you know that no government entity or formal organisation can employ you. You are forced to work hard. Don’t think you should keep your hands only clean,” advised Mwenda.

446 students graduated during Uganda Pentecostal University’s 17th graduation ceremony at Muchwa Campus in Fort Portal. Of those, only 5 attained first class honours degrees.

Uganda Pentecostal University started operating remotely in 2001 as a law school, but later on diversified and expanded, with a variety of academic disciplines.

Life after campus has turned out to be a nightmare for most graduands, due to their obsession with white colar jobs.

With responsibilities like rent and feeding shifting from their parents to them, walking for longer hours of the day in search of jobs has become part of these graduates’ lives, while others resort to going to villages as the last option.