StateHouse Anti-Corruption Unit was arraigned Abila Benington Okello at Anti-Corruption Court. He was been charged of embezzlement of the hospital equipment and remanded.

In the month of December 2021, Abila Benington Okello a dark room attendant/Radiology staff at Arua Regional Referral Hospital, stole components of the Digital X-ray Machine for screening TB Valued at €15,000 i.e. HP Laptop, its Canon Software and Samsung Galaxy Phone from the main store of Arua Regional Referral Hospital.

Okello mortgaged the assets to Furah link ventures financial limited to acquire a loan of Ugx1.2 million.

A red flag was raised to the State House Anti-Corruption Unit when Abila failed to account for the where about of the subject equipment to the management.

On interrogation by the police detectives, he shared as he had mortgaged them for a loan, and led the police to the financial institution. The assets were recovered and exhibited.