By Everest Mukiibi

A man in Sembabule district has collapsed to death as a result of excessive alcohol consumption.

The deceased is 50-year-old Leonard Kimbugwe, a peasant farmer in Byaffula-Kigejjo village in Mabindo sub-county.

It is said that Kimbugwe was returning home from a local bar when he collapsed in a banana plantation.

John Kafeero, the Byaffula-Kigejjo village LC I Chairperson, says that the family was not so much concerned thinking he had slept in the bar. He says that Kimbugwe’s body was found by a by-passer who notified residents and the local authorities.

Homicide detectives visited the scene to start investigations. Preliminary findings indicate that Kimbugwe sold coffee on Tuesday last week and got some money, which he has been spending on buying Uganda Waragi in local bars.

Police handed over his body to Sembabule Health Centre IV for postmortem.