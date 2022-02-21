The Archbishop of Church of Uganda the Most Rev Dr Steven Kaziimba Mugalu told Christians to desist against greed and selfishness in order to have harmony in their families and the country at large.

The Most Rev Dr Kaziimba noted that for any society or country to be transformed, its leaders and people must be satisfied with what they have rather than grabbling for world treasures. He stressed that such people simply fail to realize that their wealth will not save them from miseries or death.

The Archbishop made the remarks on Sunday while presiding over celebrations to mark 10 years of South Ankole Diocese since it was consecrated and official receiving of Itojo archdeaconry from Ankole Diocese held at St Matthew’s Cathedral Kyamate Ntungamo Municipality.

He reminded all believers that vanity of vanities all is vanity therefore they should learn to appreciate God for whatever they possess.

His Grace Kaziimba commended Bishop Nathan Ahimbisibwe for making south Ankole an exemplary Diocese in the province of the Church of Uganda because of embracing social economic transformation programs.

The South Ankole Diocese Bishop the Rt Rev Ahimbisibwe highlighted what has been achieved in the last ten years such as building Schools, health centres, water systems and commercial farming.

Bishop Ahimbisibwe called upon all children to always support and spare time for their parents if they are to have double blessings from them.

The former labor Minister Mwesigwa Rukutana congratulated the Bishop and the Christians of South Ankole Diocese upon celebrating 10 years of existence.