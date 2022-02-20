Police in Kabale district are having a woman in custody for allegedly causing the death of her husband.

The deceased has been identified as Richard Ngabirano a resident of Bwahi cell, Kyonyo ward, Katuna town council, Kabale district, who was hit with a stick by Patience Kyabasasaki 37 years, the wife.

It’s alleged that for long, the two have been having domestic misunderstandings. It’s further stated that on Wednesday evening the deceased returned home drunk and had a fight with the wife.

According to the Kigezi regional police spokesperson Elly Maate, Kyabasasaki, now suspect, confessed to police when she went to report herself on Saturday morning, that she had hit the deceased with a stick on the legs and arms thereby causing them to swell.

That, thereafter, she left Ngabirano in bed on Thursday morning and went for burial of their grand mother.

Returning back on Saturday morning, she found the husband dead in bed.

“She reported the matter at Katuna police station and Kabale Central police station was accordingly notified. Scene was visited and processed, body conveyed to Kabale referral hospital mortuary for postmortem and the said wife arrested to assist in investigations, ” Elly Maate said.