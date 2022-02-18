The United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and Empowerment of Women, also known as UN Women has today donated an assortment of equipment to the Uganda Police Force to help in combating of cases of sexual gender based Violence, Violence Against Women and children.

The equipment was recieved by the Chief Political Commissar AIGP Asan Kasingye who was accompanied by the Ag. Director Forensic Services SP Andrew Mubiru at UN WOMEN Head offices in Naguru, Kampala.

The donation included; three customised evidence vans, 18 scenes of crime officers kits, 18 scenes of crime cameras, DNA consumables, 3 pre configured containers and 3 audio visual recording devices.

Handing over the donation, the head of UN WOMEN in Uganda Mrs Atekmi Ndieli, noted that there’s still a lot to be done regarding reporting, protection, investigation and provision of survivor centered SGBV case management services as well as securing full accountability for GBV crimes.

Additionally, she said the prevailing transportation significantly affect service delivery initiatives such as the arrest of perpetrators, evidence collection, and handling, investigations and accessing victims for rapid response in SGBV cases.

She reaffirmed UN Women’s continued support to mandate of the UPF for enforcement of law and order,

especially laws to EVAW that provide for the protection, prevention as well as accountability far SGBV crimes.

Receiving the donation, AIGP Asan Kasingye noted that the items donated to Uganda Police Force through the Directorate of Forensic will enhance crime scene investigations through proper processing of crime and timely collection and transportation of evidence/ exhibits from different stations to the Forensic laboratory for analysis and timely reporting of the findings which will enhance the justice system.

AIGP Kasingye extended gratitude to UN WOMEN for their continued tireless efforts and support towards fighting impunity in SGBV and protection of children.

According to AIGP Kasingye, the donation contributes to Police’s journey towards a safe and secure society.