The Government of Uganda through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has dismissed reports that President Yoweri Museveni’s younger brother Gen Salim Saleh was planning to visit Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame.

On Wednesday, reports made rounds on social media that Gen Saleh, who is also the National Coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation (OWC), was expected to meet Gen Kagame today (Thursday) in Kigali.

The reports further stated that the visit was another move intended to mend Uganda and Rwanda’s broken bilateral relations.

However according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the purported visit is not bound to happen.

“Uganda and Rwanda are doing everything possible to normalize their bilateral relations but are also mindful of some members of the public whose actions could derail the warm amd cordial relations being cultivated between the two countries,” the Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

“For the record, there is no planned visit to Kigali by General Salim Saleh as purported by NBS journalist through his Twitter handle @CanaryMugume. The Ministry calls upon all responsible members of the society to desist from circulating false information that is devoid of facts.”

Gen Saleh’s purported visit follows Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s last month visit to Kigali that led to the partial reopening of Katuna border after 3 years. Gen Muhoozi is the First Son of Uganda and Commander of UPDF Land Forces.