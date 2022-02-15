Leaders need to deepen their understanding of the NRM party ideology if they are to serve the people better, Richard Todwong, the secretary-general of the ruling NRM party has said.

While addressing party structure leaders from Adjumani and Moyo districts at Penthouse Hotel in Moyo yesterday, Todwong explained that Uganda is united right now because of the mass line thinking of the NRM.

“The moment you understand how NRM does its work, you will not have any problem with leadership,” Todwong said.

Todwong further explained that the peace and stability enjoyed by the country is because of the selfless approach of the NRM that focuses on solving issues that affect the general masses.

The secretary-general described the party ideology as superior to any other in the country. He explained that it is only the NRM with a solid ideology that focuses on uplifting the lives of the common person.

“Because of this superiority in ideology, we always stand above other political parties that we compete with. The opposition that criticizes all government programmes never avails alternatives because they don’t have a clear ideology but the ideology of the NRM has been very clear right from the start,” the secretary-general added.

He called on the leaders to unite and form a common front that will make it easier for them to lobby services for their people. He assured them of the governments’ commitment to delivering on its promises.

“As long as NRM is in leadership, all the pledges promised will be fulfilled because everything was captured in our manifesto, it’s the mandate of the party in power to ensure that services are brought closer to the people,” he said.

On community involvement, he urged the leaders to build their relevance in society by offering a solution to the everyday problems affecting the people.

“Go back to the people to understand what transpires within the communities, it is only then that you will understand what the people need. Our people need guidance from their leaders,” he said.

Todwong tasked the leaders to be committed to what they do and to coordinate amongst themselves, “NRM has a leadership structure right from the village to the national level when all these leaders coordinate our people will remain focused.”

On the youth, Todwong appealed to the leaders to communicate to parents through community mobilization to reinstate their parental roles. He added that the poor parenting in society had led to increasing youth disobedience and unlawfulness which in turn has led to high crime rates.

He revealed to the leaders that the party was in the final stages of cleaning up the membership register to ensure the smooth running of internal elections. He then asked the leaders to ready themselves for the exercise by mobilizing the people at the right time.