President Yoweri Museveni has met his Senegalese counterpart President Macky Sall in Dakar.

The President and his host President Sall discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest between the two countries – Uganda and Senegal.

President Sall who is the current Chairperson of the African Union also discussed with his guest, the security situation and economic developments on the continent.

President Museveni was received on arrival at Leopold Sedar Senghor Military Airbase in the Capital Dakar by his host President Macky Sall.

Others at the Military Base to receive President Museveni included the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ms. Aissata TALL SALL, the Minister of Defense Sidiki KABA, the Minister of Internal Affairs Mr. Antoine Felix DIOME and the Governor of Dakar Alhsane SALL.

After their meetings, President Yoweri Museveni was seen off by President of the Republic of Senegal Sonore Macky Sall at the Léopold Sédar Senghor Military Airport Dakar.