The Minister of Trade Industry and Co-operatives Francis Mwebesa has urged the leadership of Mbarara to industrialize for the City to realize socio-economic transformation. Noting that, no renowned city develops in the absence of actual production.

“We are talking about a City. We are talking about these roads. Nothing develops without actual production. And actual production means industrialization,” Mr. Mwebesa said.

“You must think of getting areas where to put industries. Don’t think Mbarara is congested. If you do not think about it now – skyscrapers will go up and everything, but they will be supported by nothing – if they do not have a base of industrial development,” he added.

Mwebesa made these remarks during the commissioning of the upgraded Mbarara Town Roads last Friday.

The 20Km Mbarara Town Roads traverse Mbarara City, providing access to the key, Business areas, Administrative Centres, Education Centres, and places of Worship.

These roads include; Bicepe (0.23 km), Karama (0.84 km), All Saints (0.5 km), Kakiika (2.64 km), State Lodge Link (0.28 km), Nkokonjeru – Mubangizi link (0.6 km), Ntare School road (1.17 km), Golf Course (2.15 km), Ruharo Church (0.97 km) and Kamukuzi (0.99 km). Others include Kajogo (1.32 km), Surveyor – Rwebishuri (2.02 km), Biharwe Division road (1.05 km), Spencon (1.65 km)

Mr. Mwebesa noted that the development of the roads is a fulfillment of the 2018 pledge made by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to upgrade selected Roads in the now Mbarara city, from gravel to bitumen standard.

“We are indeed witnessing the building of the City of Mbarara. By facilitating easy movement of goods and services, these roads will promote trade and investment, which are critical for the social-economic transformation of the City,” Mr. Mwebesa noted.

He, however, cautioned the Residents of Mbarara against reckless driving, vandalization of road signs, and poor disposal of garbage.

Mr. Mwebesa, in his concluding remarks, acknowledged that the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) received additional requests for upgrading to tarmac 14.8Km of Mbarara City Roads. He, however, noted that works will only commence behind the Government of Uganda establishing the source of funding.