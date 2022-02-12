By The Central Updates

In a bid to avail people with clean and safe water, Bukoto Central Member of Parliament Hon. Eng. Richard Sebamala has this week came up with an initiative of repairing all broken boreholes in his constituency.

Some of the villages which have so far benefited from this exercise include, *Kitofaali, Kamuzinda, Buwunde, Butozi, Kyantale, Kibbe, Lukindu, Zzimwe, Sserinya, Buyaga, mikomago (2), Lwaggulwe– Ndeeba, Kyambazi, and Kanamusabala (2).*

Bukoto Central constituency is part of Masaka district with 105 villages but almost with the same challenges of accessing clean and safe water.

Most of the boreholes had broken down after serving a specified period of time without mandatory technical servicing. Residents have been finding it hard to fetch water on Ponds situated infar distances from their homes.

It is a mandate for area local governments to repair boreholes, not MPs.

Eng. Sebamala told this Newspaper that he listened to public outcry from his constituents of no access to clean water and resolved to come up with this initiative to solve the overdue challenge.

“This is not our first time to repair most these boreholes, some had spent 10 years without repair, we shall continue making sure that our people at least have access to clean and safe water to avoid healthy problems which may arise from using dirty water as we continue to demand government toconnect piped water throughout the area,’ Eng. Sebamala said.

The exercise is still extending to other villages in the constituency.