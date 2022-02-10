By Everest Mukiibi

The government through the ministry of ICT and the National Council for Higher Education have been asked to engage the data providers to provide data to universities and other learning institutions at low costs so that students can be able to learn online.

The call has been made by the vice Chancellor of Isbat university Prof. Mathew Kattampack during the launch of Uganda business and technical examination board and Isbat university skills campaign on IT and multimedia entrepreneurship and employment opportunities in Kampala.

Prof. Kattampack noted that there should be a separate system of data for the students community for academic progressions noting that if students cannot afford getting data at any time they want to do something there will be no digital or technology revolutions in Uganda and yet the world now has turned to digital.

The deputy executive secretary UBTEB in charge of examinations Wilfred Nahamya noted that since Uganda has the second youngest population in the world and the aim of government is to drive Uganda in to the middle income level, the way to go is to impart the youth with the IT skills and that can only be achieved by reducing the cost of data.

He also noted that the new launched skills campaign on IT and multimedia entrepreneurship and employment opportunities will be held with a seminar on Saturday at Isbat University City campus mainly to focus on creating awareness among the youth on various employment and entrepreneurship opportunities in the field of information technology and multimedia. The seminar will be led by international experts and well-known employers in the country.