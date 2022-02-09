STATE HOUSE, ENTEBBE: President Yoweri Museveni has said that like it has been the norm, Uganda is always ready to work with whoever is elected by the people of Kenya as President.

“Whoever is the President of Kenya, we shall work with him (or her). So long as he or she is elected by the people,” Museveni said.

General elections in Kenya are scheduled to be held on August 9, 2022. Voters will elect the President, members of the National Assembly and Senate, county governors and members of the 47 county assemblies.

President Museveni was meeting the outgoing Kenyan High Commissioner to Uganda, H.E Kiema Kilonzo, when he gave the assurance. Kilonzo is leaving after three years of service for a political contest in his native country. Kilonzo last year declared he will run for the Kitui Gubernatorial seat.

Museveni reaffirmed his support and willingness to work with Kenya to strengthen the fraternal bonds of friendship and cooperation that exist between the two countries.

H.E. Kilonzo thanked President Museveni for the conducive working environment during his three-year diplomatic tour of duty where he witnessed growth in the business sector between Uganda and Kenya despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have been able to raise from Uganda shillings 3.2 trillion to 3.6 trillion in terms of volume of trade in and out. On the issue of infrastructure, we have reduced the period cargo takes from Kenya to Uganda from 14 days to 4 days,” Kilonzo said.

The outgoing envoy also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Government and the people of Uganda for their friendliness towards the Government and people of Kenya and noted that relations between the two sister countries are very cordial.

“As I leave here, I want to say that Ugandans have been very hospitable and forever, I will regard Uganda as my second home,” he noted.

The two exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Mr Kilonzo was appointed in 2018, by President Uhuru Kenyatta as the Kenyan Ambassador to Uganda.