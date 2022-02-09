Minister for security Maj.Gen. (Rtd) Jim Muhwezi has today Wednesday downplayed efforts by opposition legislators threatening to axe him from his ministerial seat.

Due to reports of gruesome torture and disrespect for human rights metted against opposition politicians and their supporters in different parts of the country, legislators have sounded an alarm, calling for justice and condemning security agencies for such inhumane acts.

Led by the Leader of Opposition in parliament Mathias Mpuuga Nsamba, they threatened yesterday to convass for signatures intended to censure the security minister, citing his failure to reign in the operations of security agencies, which has bred serious abuse of human rights.

“It is now six months of contempt and disregard to our human rights concerns by this minister. We have been forwarding complaints of Ugandans alleging torture, we even gave him names of people whose relatives disappeared as a result of kidnap by security agencies which are under him,” said Mpuuga.

Mpuuga in particular said that instead of looking into the matter, the said minister has been taking the issues for granted, giving excuses and postponments.

He added that if nothing changes, they will commence operations which include gathering signatures intended to impeach Muhwezi, saying he is not fit for the responsibility entrusted to him.

He also gave a stern warning to other government officials, that they will follow suit, if they dont be serious and continue with their acts of impunity plus disregarding fundamental human rights.

Muhwezi, who is currently out of the country, responded via phone calls from the press, and said allegations from the opposition are baseless.

He laughed at the legislators, saying that their efforts are doomed to fail, and that they were just making unnecessary noise.

He however declined to give a detailed comment on the matter, and promised to do so when he returns to Uganda.

“I will talk about that when I come back,” said Gen Muhwezi.

A few days ago, novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija narrated his torture ordeal to NTV, that he was seriously beaten and forced to dance, as he displayed torture marks on his back.

In 2020, opposition MPs in the 10th parliament unsuccessfully attempted to censure then Security minister Gen. Elly Tumwine over operations of safe houses.

Article 83 of the 1995 Uganda consititution requires two thirds of the super majority from legislators to convict and impeach any government official deemed unfit for office.