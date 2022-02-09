Kilak North County Member of Parliament Anthony Akol has said the Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga lacks focus.

Akol said Mpuuga wants him to care about his issues yet for him he is not willing to do the reciprocal.

“The leader of opposition lacks focus.l and Hon Akello Lucy Woman MP Amuru District consulted him that we have issues of Acholi sub region in house ie Apaa Land conflict, cattle rustling and issues of the Rt Hon Speaker Jacob Oulanyah.Wt step did you take as LOP?” tweeted Akol, who is also a Member of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC).

Akol’s statement follows an online attack from Mpuuga where he accused the former of failing to stand with the oppresed Ugandans.

In a Tuesday tweet, Mpuuga said Akol adamantly refused to honour the decision by the opposition legislators to boycott plenary sittings as a way of expressing their discontent over continued torture and incarceration of people who don’t support the ruling government.

Akol attended yesterday’s plenary session.

“While we agreed to boycott #PlenaryUg over the Human Rights situation in the country, Hon Anthony Akol stands out as the lone Opposition Member siding with the oppressor. We shall know them by their actions,” The Nyendo-Mukungwe MP tweeted yesterday.

Last week, opposition MPs walked out of a plenary session of parliament in protest against, what they said was increasing torture of Ugandans by security agents in ungazetted dungeons.

“We cannot sit in parliament while some of our colleagues are suffering in jails,” Mpuuga said.

He revealed that the opposition MPs would stay away for two weeks.