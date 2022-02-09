Sheikh Juma Bakhit Cucu, the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council- UMSC Education Secretary has petitioned the Minister of Education and Sports Hon.Janet Kataha Museveni demanding the immediate recall of the Home- Study Learning kit for Primary 4, English Language, Mathematics, Science SST, IRE and CRE August 2020 published by the National Curriculum Development Centre due to gross errors in Islamic Religious Education.

“We recall our earlier discussion with the Director of NCDC last year regarding the involvement of the UMSC Education Department in approving IRE and Arabic Language Curriculum …. But this humble request was deliberately ignored by NCDC,” Sheikh Cucu penned.

Adding that, “We were reliably informed that one Rev. Father a Specialist in Foreign languages and another official Annette Nanfuka, a Specialist in Religious Education handling IRE both non Muslims are incapable of reciting the Holy Quran thus leading to gross errors in the text of the Holy Quran as printed in the book.”

The communication implored Muslim founded schools to discard the book and requested the Ministry to recall the books from circulation and incorporate the UMSC Education department on the team of Specialists that manages IRE and Arabic language studies.

The letter is copied to His Eminence the Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, PS MoES, Director Basic & Secondary Education, Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Education and Chairperson Muslim Lawyers’ Association.