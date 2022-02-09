Madi-Okollo Woman MP, Joanne Aniku wants the Ministry of Local Government to maintain the status quo of the boundaries of Madi-Okollo and Terego districts, as resolved by Parliament on 30 April 2019 and 05 May 2020 respectively.

During a plenary session on Tuesday, 08 February 2022, Aniku cited red flags in an exercise of the re-affirmation of the boundary between the two districts, including the presentation of 1960 and 2006 maps which the team said could not be used conclusively to determine the boundary.

“The 2006 map was rejected on site and the 1960 had a disclaimer that this map should not be used in determining boundaries. But the report from the Lands Ministry states that these are the two maps on which they based the whole exercise,” said Aniku.

She added that the report from the exercise has since been disseminated to ministries and other stakeholders and is being taken as an authority in the current state of the district boundaries for the Madi-Okollo and Terego.

“Recently, a State Minister for Refugees came to Madi-Okollo and signed in the visitors’ book as if she was in Terego. The RPC is being put on pressure to enforce this fallacious report,” Aniku said.

She added that Terego East MP, Obiga Kania presided over the re-affirmation exercise albeit that he is an MP in the disputed area.

“He is the one who disseminated the report to the stakeholders. I have a letter to the RPC from the District Chairman of Terego which I call a threatening letter, for him to enforce the district boundary, which goes against what Parliament resolved,” said Aniku.

She urged the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development to nullify the report of district boundary reaffirmation exercise that was carried out on 16 September 2021.

The Government Chief Whip, Thomas Tayebwa, described the boundary matter as sensitive and committed to relay the concerns to the Prime Minister and also direct the Ministry of Local Government to maintain the status quo.

“On Friday, we are going to arrange a meeting with the Prime Minister, the representatives from the disputed areas and the ministers involved so that we resolve this matter as soon as possible,” said Tayebwa.

Deputy Speaker, Anita Among directed the Government Chief Whip to report to the House after the meeting.