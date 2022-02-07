Bukoto Central Legislator, Eng. Richard Sebamala has urged his constituents and Ugandans at large to utilize all the available opportunities in this year to work hard to achieve financial excellence.

Reflecting on events of last year, Hon. Sebamala said 2021 had many economic challenges ranging from Covid19, high prices of fuel, low cost of agricultural produce, corruption in government agencies, high cost agricultural inputs etc.

He said, “2021 started with elections, many lost and others won the race, we congratulate whoever achieved anything, especially Legislators in the 11th Parliament of Uganda and many other people who attained holy marriages, academic performances and purchase of personal properties.”

“Many of our beloved friends and family members succumbed to Covid 19 and many others particularly in the greater Masaka region were killed by machete– wielding men whose mission hasn’t been found up to date.”

“The almighty God has enabled us to a new year despite all challenges so let 2022 be our year of hard work and hustles to achieve financial excellence and prosperity,” he said.

Hon. Sebamala also urged the government to tackle the very serious economic challenges in the country to create a business friendly economy to Ugandans in this new year.

Sebamala’s 2021 Legislative Performance

Just a few months in the 11th Parliament, the Bukoto central legislator has succeeded to serve his constituents and the house selflessly.

He has appeared on the Parliament order paper quite many times for him to present matters of national importance and the current status of his constituency.

He has at least handled most of the sectors of service in his constituency and has already outline the hot spot needs to present before the house including the glass factory which government had promised to set up in his constituency many years ago.

Recently, he succeeded in lobbying for aid from Non government organizations and the OPM to his people who had been affected by storm and heavy rains in Kyesiiga.