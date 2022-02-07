Human rights must be protected from human wrongs.

Each person has human rights and each person can also commit human wrongs.

If you abuse human rights you defile the dignity of human persons who are made in the image of God.

Please stop it.

When you torture, kill, kidnap people you defile not only man but God, you desecrate God’s image, you commit sacrilege.

Don’t do this.

When you subject people to such horrific degrading treatment, Christ is crucified once again, but this time by you an alleged christian.

A double curse awaits you, please look at the cross once again so you can be doubly saved by what (by whom) you see there.

When you torture one citizen you torture the whole nation.

You too are also tortured although you don’t know it because your pain is not instant, it is a delayed pain because you are isolated and insulated by power and wealth.

But the pain will come strongly upon you as a delayed earthquake comes and this surely, as night follows day.

It will be slow realization that you have killed yourself and your children too…by your own actions and words.

I am sorry to tell you this but you should weep because the clock is ticking.

Listen to it ticking and repent.