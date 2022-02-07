The National Resistance Movement National Vice Chairman, Brig Gen (Rtd) Al-Haji Moses Kigongo on 5 February 2022 commended the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) on the strides made on its journey towards being a professional army.

Al-Haji Kigongo made the remark while handing over civil military quick impact projects in Sironko District that were undertaken by UPDF to mark the 41st Tarehe Sita and Defence Forces Week.

He thanked the President and Commander-inChief of the UPDF for having lived up to his promise of transforming the UPDF into an Army of great international repute.

Al-Haji Kigongo equally urged parents to always interest themselves in the schools attended by their children.

Speaking at the same function, the Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Hon Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja thanked residents of Sironko for the warm reception towards UPDF.

He commended the UPDF engineers brigade for constructing and renovating strong structures with in such a short time.

Hon. Florence Nambozo, the Sironko District Woman Member of Parliament thanked Al-Haji Kigongo for being a true patriot and being among the founding leaders of the fight for the freedoms and liberties that the is country enjoying.

The General Manager of the Uganda Air Cargo Corporation, Lt Gen Nakibus Lakara said that excellent Civil Military Relations are the backbone of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces.

Lt Col Lydia Nandudu, the Tarehe Sita team leader in Sironko District said the scope of works and the projects that were handed over included; a 5 Stance Aqua Privy latrine in Budadiri Girls Primary School, renovations of classroom blocks in Bugunzu Primary School and Salikwa Primary School and a foot bridge to connect the communities of Buyobo and Budadiri.

The function was attended by the NRM Secretary General Hon. Richard Todwong, NRM Electoral Commission Chairman Dr. Tanga Odoi, Mayor Sironko Town Council Her Worship Gertrude Khaukha, and the Resident District Commissioner Ms. Wibule Patience, among others.