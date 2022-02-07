THE Minister for Works and Transport Gen. Katumba Wamala has urged parents in Busoga sub region to ensure a proper upbringing of their children so that they become responsible citizens in the society.

Speaking during a Duwa for the late Ausi Wambi, Musa Byakika, Haruna Byakika, Wambi Jafar, organised by NBS FM’s Ibrahim Shamiru Byakika at Bukoona village, Nakalama sub county in Iganga district, Wamala said proper upbringing of children helps to safeguard them not to engage into criminal acts when grown up.

Wamala urged media to encourage masses embrace government programs like operation wealth creation, parish development model instead of hurling abuses against the ruling NRM leaders on different platforms.

He thanked supporters who stood beside him when he lost her only

beloved daughter who was shot dead by armed assailants riding on motorcycles

last year.

The Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Shaban Ramathan Mubajje urged parents to

encourage their daughters who would have fallen pregnant or given birth during the COVID 19 school break return back to school and ensure they realize their life time dreams.

Mubajje appealed to parents to always ensure that their children pray

regularly so that they grow up knowing that it’s a must to be closer to Allah or God.

The Duwa was attended by guests who included MPs led by the Busoga Parliamentary Caucus chairperson Iddi Isabirye also the Bunya South MP, the chairperson Uganda Tourism Board Daudi Migereko, The Minister for Foreign Affairs in Busoga Kingdom Owek. Joan Machora Kitto, the Chairperson of Busoga Muslim region Isa Matovu, the Busoga regional Kadhi Sheikh Dr. Hussein Bowa, RDCs, Religious leaders and other Muslim leaders among others.

MPs present included Sanon Nadeba Bwiire, Milton Muwuma, Solomon Silwanyi, Dr. Timothy Batuwa, Abdul Adidwa and Sauda Alibawo.