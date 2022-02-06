The Ntungamo Resident District Commissioner David Maxwell Kaboyo has asked Ugandans to celebrate and maintain the prevailing peace and security ushered in by the NRM government in 1986.

RDC Kaboyo noted that had it not been President Yoweri Museveni and other 26 patriots who went into the bush in 1981 to liberate the country, there would be no peace and security.

He made remarks on Saturday during general cleanliness around Ntungamo Municipality ahead of Tarehe Sita celebrations to mark the day when the army attacked Kabamba barracks in 1981, 6th of February; which officially launched the five-year guerrilla war that eventually brought NRM to power in 1986.

The LCV Ntungamo Samuel Mucunguzi Rwakigooba hailed the NRA/M for the peace and unity which has enabled Ugandans to develop socially, economically and politically.

Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Sabiti, the Commander 33rd Battalion based in Ntungamo district noted that security organs engaged in cleaning some parts of Ntungamo as corporate social responsibility to ensure sanity and hygiene among the people.

Lt Col Sabiti said that the regional celebration will be in Rubanda District on Sunday and the main celebrations will be held in Bugisu sub-region under the theme retracing peoples’ struggle for peace and security for modern Uganda.

The chairman Eastern Division Bainomugisha Elias Kacafu commended the cooperation and professionalism with the UPDF warning the general public against involving in insecurity related issues.

Other participants were DPC ASP Patience Baganzi and Mpumwire Magambo.