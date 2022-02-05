UPDF’s Wazalendo Savings and Credit Cooperative Society (WSACCO) on Friday 04 February, 2022 launched a 3 – day training for SACCOs in Elgon Sub-Region as part of the army week activities to mark the 41st Tarehe sita Anniversary celebrations.

The training which was launched at Sebei Farmers SACCO will cover eight (08) SACCOs in the areas of Kapchorwa Kween and Mbale Districts.

During the launch of the training at Sebei Farmer’s SACCO head office in Kapchorwa District, the Chief Executive Officer of WSACCO Col Joseph Freddy Onata asked the Board of Directors, Supervisory Committee and Management of Sebei Farmers’ SACCO to be exemplary to the members whom they serve by first understanding the vision, mission and objectives for which the SACCO was established in order to be able to clearly explain to the members.

In his presentation, Col Onata encouraged the leadership of Sebei Farmer’s SACCO to put much effort and investment in members’ education, training and information.” The SACCO will not grow if you ignore the three aspects above because they are very important in building members’ trust, confidence and loyalty” he noted.

The CEO Wazalendo SACCO encouraged the team to collectively be responsible for mobilizing savings and involve members in decision-making so that they are able to know the direction in which their SACCO is taking. He added that the SACCO must have unique services and products that are good and attractive enough to win the hearts of the members.

The Kapchorwa District Commercial Officer Ms Yeko Justine Jims appreciated Wazalendo SACCO’s good spirit of considering other SACCOs progress. She added that teamwork is the way to go for cooperatives if they are to grow as an industry. Ms Yeko also thanked Sebei Farmers’ SACCO for being the best Cooperative in the areas and hoped the lecture that the leaders have got from Wazalendo SACCO would take the SACCOs in the region to better heights.

The Chairman Board of Directors Sebei Farmers’ SACCO, Mr Festo Mujinjach applauded WSACCO for the gesture they have demonstrated by coming to the grass root to blend with the civilians of the community especially by selecting Sebei SACCOs among a few to benefit from the free training by Wazalendo team.

Mr Festo also called upon his fellow leaders and other stakeholders to embrace the knowledge given by Wazalendo in order to improve their performance.

In attendance were; The WSACCO’s Political Commissar and Head of corporate communications Lt Col Akasius Mpabaisi Amooti, Information and Security Manager Maj Livingston Musiime and BOD, SUPCO and Management of Sebei Farmers’ SACCO.