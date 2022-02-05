Brig Gen Henry Isoke takes office this Saturday morning as head of State House Anti-Corruption Unit. Late last month, President Museveni appointed Brig. Isoke, replacing Col. Edith Nakalema who is on a study course.

Prior to his appointment to this office, Brig Isoke has worked in different assignments during his military career. This appointment though throws him into the limelight.

So, who is Brig Gen Henry Isoke?

Brig Isoke has been the Head of Peace Operations Department at the Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF) Secretariat, Nairobi Kenya, since August 2019. He was previously the Deputy Chief of Military Intelligence, Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF).

He joined the military in October 1986, after graduating from Uganda’s Makerere University. He rose through the ranks and commissioned as second lieutenant in 1991. Isoke has undergone a number of professional courses including, among others; Basic military Training Course (Oct 1986, Uganda), Battalion Intelligence Officers Course (1987/1988, Uganda), Officer Basic Course (1992, Uganda), Brigade Officers’ Intelligence Course (Fort Houachuka, Arizona-USA,1996), Senior Staff and Command Course (Lusaka, Zambia, 2008), Analysts Intelligence Course (National Defence School of Intelligence-DSI, Chicksands, UK, 2012).

On 04 Dec 2020. Brig Gen Isoke completed a Regional Senior Mission Leaders Course at the International Peace Support Centre (IPSTC) in Nairobi. Between 1997 and 1998 Brig Isoke operated in the Rwenzori region while fighting the ADF. He was based in the Bundibugyo Zone. He operated in Mogadishu in 2011/2012, under AMISOM, in the fight against Al Shabaab, serving as the overall Intelligence Commander, titled Chief Military Information Officer (CMIO).

Outside the military, between 1998 and 2003, Gen Isoke assisted in setting up and managing the then Revenue Protection Service (RPS) and the Special Revenue Protection Service (SRPS), these provided a formidable foundation for the present Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) enforcement department.

In 2004, Brig Isoke was assigned to coordinate with local communities and Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) in resolving conflicts over encroachment on Semuliki National Park, in 2 current Ntoroko District. An assignment that was meticulously executed. During his deployment in Ntoroko/Rwebisengo, Brig Isoke is remembered for curtailing cattle thefts, apprehending notorious cattle thieves and crashing their syndicates. In 2004, during the UPDF operations against terrorist LRA, Brig Isoke operated in Gulu region as 04 infantry Division Counter Intelligence Officer and later transferred to 03 Division for disarmament operations, inn the Karamoja region.

Between 2005 to 2007, Brig Isoke was deployed in Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) to oversee security in the national parks and assist strengthen the Law Enforcement department. During this time, he built the Special Wildlife and Tourism Protection Force (SWIFT), comprising a UPDF Battalion and UWA Rangers. As a result of the deployment of the SWIFT force, security in Murchison National Park (previously threatened by LRA), Queen Elizabeth National Park and Semliki National Park (under ADF threat) tremendously improved, the number of tourists and the animal population multiplied. Today the tourism sector is singled as one of Uganda’s largest income earners, contributing about seven percent of Uganda’s gross domestic product (GDP). Before COVID 19 pandemic, tourism employed about 500,000 Ugandans.

Brig Gen Isoke holds a Bachelors degree in Social Work and Social Administration of Makerere University (1983/1986) and a Masters in Security Studies (MSS), from the Navy Postgraduate School (NPS), Monterey, California, USA (2014/2015). His personal decorations include AMISOM Medal (2012) and Uganda’s Jubilee Medal (2016).