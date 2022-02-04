The UPDF Deputy Chief Political Commissar (D/CPC) Col Nelson Aheebwa has urged citizens to tirelessly associate with the defence forces so that peace and security can be consolidated.

“Developed countries first consolidated their peace and security to be where they are,” he observed.

Col Aheebwa said that the synergy between the UPDF and the people results into the fruits of peace and security; saying this inevitably translates into infrastructural explosion, increased power usage as its demand increases and population growth, among others.

He said this in Mbale City ahead of the coming 41st Tarehe Sita Anniversary celebrations and Defence Forces Week to be held in the Elgon Region (Bugisu and Sebei Regions).

The Deputy CPC noted that the sustainability of the peace and security by all citizens is in itself a contribution to UPDF Tarehe Sita and Defence Forces Week celebrations that mark the birth of a Peoples’ protracted struggle for freedom and democracy.

“Tarehe Sita activities enhance our relationship with the population and are a reflection of the peace and security in the country,” he noted, adding that the quest for self determination and liberation encouraged the launch of the protracted struggle.

Col Aheebwa added that the synergy between the UPDF and the people makes us realize the fruits of peace and security. “Sharing with the people or giving back to the people by the forces consolidates this relationship that has made Uganda to come out of being a laughing stock to a country where everyone asks what went right,” explained the D/CPC.

He further called upon the youth to come together and consolidate the peace and security, saying the struggle for social economic transformation can’t be achieved by the defence forces alone.

Col Aheebwa recognized the sacrifices and contributions of boda bodas, students, patriots, women groups, market vendors, media, veterans, corporate world, farmers groups and Ministries Departments and Agencies, among others, towards the success and sustainability of the struggle.

He added that using experts to share knowledge on the best practices on land use and soil conservation is a reflection of a Peoples’ Army that cares for its people who are prone to land slides and soil erosion.

“Community engagements like the free minor surgeries, free medication, Covid I9 vaccination, financial literacy, career guidance, donation of scholastic materials, mosquito nets and mattresses; among others, are some of the activities that renew the relationship between UPDF and the people.

Meanwhile, at Nabumali High School, the head of Mobilization for Tarehe Sita in Mbale district Col Charles Kamya noted that the defence forces activities are symbolic in recognition of the Elgon Regions’ contribution to the struggle.

At St Bosco Primary Teachers’ College in Nyondo, Mbale district, Col Kamya commended the teachers, teaching staff and non teaching staff for associating with the UPDF in the social economic transformation of the country.

“UPDF is in the Elgon Region to retrace where they came from.

We embrace you because we came from you, we share with you and associate with you,” Col Charles Kamya told the community at the teacher training college.

The Mayor of Nabumali Town Council Mr. Kitui Moses commended UPDF for securing the country and urged students to protect the peace and security because it resulted from love and sacrifice.

This year’s Tarehe Sita and Defence Forces Week celebrations are being conducted under the theme: “Retracing the Peoples’ Struggle for Peace and Security for a Modern Uganda.”