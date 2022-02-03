Uganda’s First Son also UPDF Land Forces Commander, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has showered praise on Democratic Party (DP) president Norbert Mao for being the best opposition leader in Uganda.

In his Thursday tweet, Gen Muhoozi said, “My big brother @norbertmao is the most brilliant opposition leader in Uganda today. He has Presidential skills.”

Mao who has been president general of Uganda’s oldest political party since 2010, has on several occasions been accused by fellow opposition members of being a mole, working for President Yoweri Museveni.

However, during an interview with NilePost news website last year, Mao watered down the accusations.

“Who has not been accused of working with Museveni? Actually, that is the real problem. We have never accused anyone of working with the regime. When pastors are quarrelling, they accuse each other of practicing witchcraft, in the same way some of the opposition leaders think that if you don’t agree with them, or you don’t support their cause, then you must be NRM. But a person like me is not moved by that. The reason they accused us is because we are willing to engage with the NRM and President Museveni through the formal forum like the Inter Party Organisation for Dialogue, IPOD,” Mao said.

” We believe that it is important that in designing a post Museveni Uganda, all people deserve to have a say. Those who are not moles; why haven’t they removed the regime? Do they think we will complain, if they remove the regime,”he added.