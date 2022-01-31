There has been excitement since last week following Rwanda’s announcement that it would reopen its border with Uganda today Monday 31st January, 2022.

However, by 11am in the morning,only Rwandans in Uganda with Rwandan nationals identities were allowed to cross to Rwanda through Gatuna border post.

Sarafina Nyirasenginana,a Rwandan who lives in mubende District told our reporter that she along with her family members intended to bury their mother in Rwanda,but she was allowed to enter Rwanda alone, leaving her children without Rwandan identities in Uganda.

“What were being told in the press isn’t on ground. I’m still confused what I will do to my children because they have Ugandan identities, ” Nyirasenginana told our reporter.

Nelson Nshangabasheija,the Kabale district Chairperson commenting on the matter said a meeting was to be held with Rwandan officials to discuss over the matter.

Rwandan closed her borders with Uganda accusing Kampala of hosting her enemies.

However,a recent visit to Rwanda by the Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba ,the Commander of Land Forces seemed to have prompted Kigali to reopen borders.