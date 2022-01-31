Mzee Sosani Magunda of Nawanyago in Kamuli District has been laid to rest at his home at Nalinaibi village.

Mzee Sosani the father to the Minister for Presidency Milly Babalanda passed away last week in Mulago Hospital where he had been referred from Jinja Referral Hospital.

The Vice President Rtd. Maj. Jessica Alupo represented Government at the burial attended by several political, Religious, cultural and Government officials and leaders from Busoga sub region on Sunday.

In a speech read for him by the Vice President, President Museveni said that death had robbed Uganda of a reliable and principal cadre.

He described the late as a development oriented citizen who initiated several community programs including Nalinaibi Primary school and a seventh day Adventist church that have impacted lives in the area.

The President who contributed ten million shillings towards burial expenses urged the people of Busoga to emulate Mzee. Magunda and called upon the family to carry on the legacy.

According to the acting Director Jinja Referral Hospital, Dr. Namala Angela, Mzee Magumba was diagnosed with acute pneumonia when he reported to the hospital but was referred to Mulago hospital.

The retired Archbishop of the Seventh Day Adventist church John Kakembo who presided over the burial service appreciated the support the deceased gave to the SDA church and also commended the Government for the support extended towards the burial of Mzee Magunda.

Minister Milly Babalanda described her late father as a principled parent and Christian who brought up his children in the fear of God, a life style she said has helped to keep God as her guide in all her life.

At the same function, Ms.Babalanda was installed as heir to late Magunda’s family, a move seen by some, as a break away from the societal stereotype.