The Director for Information and Public Relations at the ruling National Resistance Movement party, Emmanuel Lumala Dombo, has called on the public to disregard with contempt all talk about giving the official house of the governor Bank of Uganda to the family of the late Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile.

According to Dombo, the discussion about the house is deliberate and was started by people with ill intentions of downplaying the legacy that the fallen governor of the Central Bank has built.

Mutebile, who passed on last week, has received tributes hailing him for his immense contribution towards rebuilding Uganda’s economy. On Thursday, Parliament paid tribute to Mutebile, with a call from the Deputy Speaker asking that government gives the official residence in Kololo to the family of the deceased, something that Hon Dombo disagrees with.

“With due respect to whoever conjured this discussion, it totally demeans the accolades that have been showered to his iconic career and transformer of the economy. I know if he was alive, him being a Mukiga Kashushu, he wouldn’t entertain that crap!” Dombo wrote in his missive on social media.

He called on Ugandans to reject the talk and concentrate on the good things that Mutebile did for the country. “The other remaining Bakiga, if they care, and all Ugandans of goodwill should condemn this type of postulation!” he wrote, adding: “This is not a befitting debate because it is diversionary. We must go back to the debate of the Legacy set by the late Prof Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile, and how to emulate it.”

He called on Parliament to remove the debate on the house from its records stating; “Actually the purported amendment to the motion of tribute should be expunged from the records, the Hansard because it sets a very bad precedent and undermines the intention of the motion.”