The Vice President of the Republic of Uganda HE Jessica Alupo has called on Ugandans to be positive,ahead of Uganda/Rwanda border reopening.

A few days ago, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda released a statement, revealing that the Gatuna border will be reopened on 31st January 2022.

The border has been closed for three years,after Kigali accused Kampala of harboring her enemies. Since then, little or no trade or movement has been happening between the two countries.

While representing the President of Uganda at the climax of the Bishops Annual Appeal Fund (BAAF) at Rushoroza Cathedral in Kabale Municipality on Saturday, Alupo urged the people of Uganda to have positive energy,spread messages of hope,messages that build peace as the border reopens.

“Let us all propel messages of hope and have postive energy when the border opens. I want to call on the general public to spread messages that build bridges,” Alupo said.

She also warned the public against spreading provocative messages.

“Speak about trade,what will bring income to your families..let’s think about the future… leave past to the past. We’re brothers and sisters.”

While at BAAF fundraising,the President of Uganda contributed Shs150 Million. The whole function generated Shs 1.87 billion.

The cash generated in the BAAF fundraising will be used to construct the a building that will house Centenary Bank in Rukungiri district.