At least two Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) officers have have died on spot today morning, when a speeding truck rammed into a double cabin Pick-up, parked at a junction on Tororo-Malaba Jinja highway.

Police have identified the two soldiers as Warrant officer Collins Manayanga and Private James Tumusime.Both have been under Customs docket of Uganda Revenue Authority at Malaba border post.

The nasty accident occured at around 3:30 am. The truck driver is till on the run.

According to URA Assistant Commissioner Public and Corporate Affairs, Ibrahim Bbosa, the hilux double carbin pick-up was stationed at the junction, with the soldiers inside, to divert traffic to the Rwakhakha customs border, a crossing point out of Uganda.

“Our team was managing the transit traffic diversion to Lwakhakha in the wake of the congestion at Malaba kenya/Uganda border,” said Bbosa.

ASP Faridah Nampiima, Police Spokesperson for traffic and road safety Directorate said accident happened when the container truck lost control and rammed into the Toyota Hilux double cabin parked on the roadside. The container fell on the cabin killing the two officers who were inside.

“Our territorial Police at Corner Junction along the Malaba -Jinja Highway in Tororo District, has today 29 January 2022, at around 3.30 am registered a fatal accident that claimed lives of two UPDF officers,” Nampiima said.

She said their bodies have been conveyed to Rubongi Army barracks mortuary for postmortem examination while the hunt for the trailer driver who caused the accident is on.