Monday Siraj, a fisherman at Lake Edward is nursing wounds at Nyakibale Hospital after his Rwandan girlfriend stabbed him in the stomach using a knife after a simple quarrel.

Siraj is a aresident of Ncwera cell Rwenshama Parish Bwambara Sub county, Rujumbura County, Rukungiri district was stabbed by his girlfriend identified as Patience Natukunda, 32.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the two were staying together for two months.

It’s alleged that the suspect (Natukunda) moved out, delayed and came back home at around 23:00hrs while drunk. The boyfriend suspected that the girlfriend was cheating.

The two parties developed a quarrel which prompted his girlfriend to pick up a knife and stabbed him in the stomach.

The victim was rushed to Nyakibale Hospital in critical condition where he is being attended to.

According to the Kigezi regional police spokesperson Elly Maate,the suspect was arrested and detained at Rwenshama Police Station and the Knife used to commit the crime was recovered and exhibited.

This case was been registered at Rukungiri police under file number CRB:078/2022.