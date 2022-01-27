A total of Shs409,545,180 will be spent on the send off of fallen Bank of Uganda Governor Prof Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile.

According to the funeral budget seen by this website, food, drinks and others shall cost over Shs245m, road works to take over Shs33m, and security will cost Shs over Shs132m.

Prof Mutebile died of diabetes last Sunday at Nairobi Hospital and he will be laid to rest in Kabale this Sunday 30th January, 2022.

“Burial will be held on Sunday starting at midday at Rugarama COU Cathedral in Kabale Municipality,” ICT and National Guidance Minister Dr Chris Baryomunsi said.

The longest serving Governor will be accorded a State burial.

See Mutebile’s funeral budget: