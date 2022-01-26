Several 1980 – 1986 National Resistance Army-NRA war veterans and their families in Luweero district, have decried government’s delayed payments of their compensation, amid NRM liberation day celebrations.

Today at Kololo Independence Grounds, Government is set to celebrate 36 years, marking the day when the National Resistance Army now NRM, commanded by Yoweri Museveni captured Kampala, signalling an iconic end to the Apollo Milton Obote II and Tito Okello Lutwa’s era.

Hajj Yunus Kakande, the Secretary in the Office of the President, said a few guests have been invited to the ceremony, and the guard of honour will also be reduced to ensure the observance of SOPs.

Security personnel from the police, prisons, army and Wildlife Authority, will also take part in the reduced parade of not more than 600, due to the need to observe SOPs against the spread of Covid 19.

However, several war veterans led by Mugisha John see no reason to celebrate the NRM anniversary, when some of them who fought have been largely sidelined, abandoned and are living in extrememy poor conditions, yet they actively took part in the war, that brought the current government into power.

” It is now 36 years and we have not benefited anything as a result of the NRA triumph, its a few, close confidants of the president that have benefited. Those who surrendered their property for the war cause have also not benefited much. It has disturbed very many people, who fought but were ignored after the progression of the war. We are very angry,” said Mugisha.

Another bush war veteran by name of Godfrey Ssekandi decried confusion in the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs, in the process of paying pension to veterans.

“They are in their offices, but they have largely ignored us. That ministry of Luweero triangle is largely redundant. The ministry has largely abandoned what it is supposed to do, and this has greatly angered most of us,” he said.

He angrily remarked that many people who took up moblising roles during the bush war in Luweero, like soliciting for local assistance, mobilising recruits, have all been largely ignored and not rewarded.

In response, Minister for Luweero Triangle Alice Kaboyo said the government appreciates the great role played by the war veterans during the bush war, and most of them have greatly benefited from compensations.

She however said it was deemed unnecessary to invite them for celebrations at Kololo independence grounds to protect them from danger of contracting diseases like Covid-19.

“War veterans have greatly benefited from government efforts to compensate them, they have been paid off their pension, others are sick, others are well. The world is like that. Its how it moves. We thought it wise to leave them out of the kololo celebrations because people who have reached an old age are vulnerable to dangerous diseases like Covid-19,” Kaboyo said.

Senior presidential advisor on security matters Gen. Elly Tumwiine said the NRM government has reached marvellous milestones in the 36 years so far it has been in power, and that these achievements are worth celebrating.

He cited freedom of all Ugandans as a major achievement for the NRM government, and said every one is free to do whatever they want, as long as it is with in the limits of the law.

Lord mayor for Kampala city Ssalongo Erias Lukwago said abrogation of the 1995 Ugandan consititution to enable one man hold onto power is a major achievement for the NRM government in 36 years it has been in power.

“Many people in Luweero perished during the bush war. What has Luweero gained? Is there any large manufacturing industry like pinneaple processing or mango processing plant? What have they gained? Up to now, these war veterans are still advocating for the pay of their pension, some to the point of giving up,” said Lukwago.