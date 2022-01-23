The interview President Museveni gave Vision Group is not a public address, State House spokesman has said

Vision Group media outlets held an exclusive interview session with the President, where he discussed a number issues including Uganda’s relations with Rwanda and the proposal to elect president through Parliament, which has become the talk of town.

The interview which ran in Sunday Vision and will be broadcast on Urban and Bukedde TVs on Sunday evening, according to State House, were exclusive content to Vision Group as media company not mandatory for all media to carry on their platforms.

State House spokesperson, Linda Nabusayi tweeted on Sunday morning, emphasizing that the broadcast is not equivalent to a public address.

There was public concern, if the interview was official state communication, which is not the case.

Ms Nabusayi moved the reassure the public. She explained that the public was free to tune in but not obliged.

It is the first time Mr Museveni was commenting on the debate that Parliament can elect the president. The president, told Vision Group editors that he does not believe Parliament represents the views of the entire population. He rejected the idea.