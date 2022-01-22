An angry mob in Nyarubuye sub county, Kisoro District has lynched a suspected M23 rebel over theft.

The suspect has been identified as Hakizimana Derrick 28, a resident of Kilwa village Kalambi parish Nyarubuye sub county.

Residents said that Hakizimana was killed by the angry mob who found him stealing a pig belonging to a one Oliver, a resident of Kanyando Village Kalambi Parish Nyarubuye sub county. The incident occurred at around 12: 00 am last night as the owner of the pig saw the thieves and made an alarm that attracted residents.

It is said that the suspect was caught while in a group of three people who managed to escape but for Hakizimana he stood firm determined to fight back the angry residents.

The angry residents chopped off his right hand and cut him several times on the head using pangas and they left the scene knowing that they had already killed him. It is said that today early morning, one resident who was passing by saw him breathing and went ahead and informed angry residents that the suspect was still alive which prompted them to go back and finish him off.

A security source who preferred the condition of anonymity told our reporter that the suspect, Hakizimana escaped from Kisoro prison last year and that he had been on remand over aggravated robbery charges. The source said that the suspect climbed the prison wall during lunch time and took off. He later joined M23 rebels operating in DR Congo.

Residents told journalists that the killing of Hakizimana comes as a relief to them as they used to spend sleepless night due the rampant domestic animal theft in the area. They said that the suspect used to don UPDF uniform and had a pistol claiming to be a soldier.

However, the deceased’s father identified as Nzabarinda Tadeohis said his son was recruited into Local defense unit (LDUs) but he later resigned and went to live in DR Congo.

The Nyarubuye sub county LC3 chairperson, Ndibyariye Bucholi confirmed the killing of Hakizimana and attributed it to bitter anger from residents who have lost their domestic animals to thieves. He however couldn’t verify that the deceased was among M23 rebel group. He advised youth to engage in income generating activities than stealing which could lead to loss of their lives.