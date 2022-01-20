Uganda Prisons Services has confirmed that writer/novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija was indeed tortured before he was taken to Kitalya Prison.

A few days ago, Kakwenza’s lawyers of Kiiza & Mugisha Advocates requested the Prisons Authority to avail them with a medical report of their client whom they claim was tortured by security agents while in their custody.

In return, Uganda Prisons Service has responded in the affirmative.

In a letter dated 20th January, 2022 to Kakwenza’s lawyer Eron Kiiza, Uganda Prisons said the medical re-examination was requested for on 13th January, 2022 and carried out on 14th January, 2022 at Kitalya Mini Max Prison.

“Found 33 years old male prisoner remanded at Kitalya Mini Max prison on January 11th 2022 with complaints of healing scars of wounds sustained before being remanded to prison,” said James Kisambu on behalf of Commissioner General of Prisons.

Kisambu added that on examination, Kakwenza was found in fair general condition with weight of 87.3 kg, height 1.95m and BMI of 22.9 kgm. He said the Blood Pressure of the novelist was standing at 106/64 mmHg with a pulse rate of 78 beats/min which was full volume and regular.

“He also had healing scars on the back, the buttocks, thighs and hands for which he is on medication. Systematic examination was normal while laboratory examinations did not yield any positive findings….conclusion: A 33 year old male on medication for healing scars and in good health condition.”

On Tuesday, the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) also confirmed that Kakwenza was tortured as evidenced by the healing torture marks on his body.

The Commission in a tweet revealed that its staff visited Kakwenza at Kitalya prison and had an extensive interaction.

“Yesterday (Monday), UHRC visited Kakwenza at Kitalya government prison. The team from UHRC interacted with him extensively and noted the visible scars and injuries on his body that were healing,” reads in part the Commission’s tweet.

Kakwenza was last Tuesday charged with two counts of Offensive Communication at Buganda Road Court.

The controversial government critic was arraigned before Court, charged and remanded to Kitalya Prison.

The charge sheet stated that Kakwenza willfully and repeatedly used his Twitter handle to disturb the peace of His Excellency the President of Uganda General Yoweri Museveni and First Son Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba with no purpose of legitimate communication.

According to Police’s Criminal Investigations Directorate Spokesperson Charles Twiine, the writer will be brought back to Court on 21st January, 2022 for case hearing.

The development came hot on the heels of High Court’s order to security bosses to produce Kakwenza’s body before Court on 12th January 2022.

In an order for a writ of habeas corpus ad subjiciendum dated 10th January, Justice Musa Sekaana ordered the Commander of Special Forces Command (SFC) Brig Gen Peter Chandia, the Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola and CID Director Grace Akullo to produce the body of Kakwenza before Court on Wednesday at 10am.

Prior, the Makindye Chief Magistrate’s Court had also ordered for an unconditional release of Novelist/writer Kakwenza Rukirabashaija but the requested was not honored.

In a Court order dated 4th January, 2022, Grade One Magistrate Irene Nambatya said Kakwenza should be unconditionally released from police custody and every police officer should comply with the order.

Kakwenza was arrested in December last year from his home in Kisaasi, a Kampala city suburb by armed men.

Police allege that the writer made offensive communication, under the Computer Misuse Act, against President Yoweri Museveni and his son, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who doubles as the Commander of Land Forces, between December 23, 2021 and December 26, 2021.

Kakwenza’s lawyer Kiiza had informed the public that his client was tortured while in a week-long detention to an extent that he was urinating blood.

Kiiza said Kakwenza legs were swollen and his clothes were blood stained.

“A search is ongoing at Mr Rukirabashaija’s home in Iganga. He is urinating blood. He has swollen legs. He is clearly tortured. He needs urgent medication and counselling,” Kiiza said.

Although the spokesperson of Criminal Investigations Directorate Charles Twiine confirmed that Kiiza was able to access Kakwenza , he said the suspect was not tortured.

This is the third time Kakwenza is being arrested by security personnel. In all incidents, he has claimed that he was tortured. He was arrested in April and September 2020.