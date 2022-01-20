Government has adjusted the policy on Mandatory COVID-19 testing for Truck Drivers entering Uganda from different border points.

This is according to the State Minister of Finance in charge of general duties, Henry Musasizi Ariganyira.

Musasizi who is also the Rubanda East County Member of Parliament was speaking on Wednesday, in Rubanda Town Council, at the send off ceremony of Moses Bitwiire the Biological father of Rev. Fr. Herbert Agaba, the priest of Kakore Parish under Kabale Diocese.

Min. Musasizi revealed that Government’s decision of charging 30 USD for mandatory COVID-19 testing at the border points was a preventive measures against the deadly disease .

He further explained that the idea of 30 USD which is equivalent to about Uganda shillings 120,000 was agreed upon basing on the arrivals at the Entebbe International Airport.

“We thought people who travel by air were able to pay this amount, but it ended up also affecting the truck drivers at the borders of Malaba and Busia who complained that they could not afford the charges. ”

Musasizi said that Government decided to adjust the policy and allow entrance for truck drivers who test from Kenya and present their COVID-19 results before 14 days elapse, in order to reduce the congestion at the border points.

This comes after fuel prices shot high across the country, following the low supply caused by the ongoing strike by fuel truck drivers at Malaba and Busia borders.

Afew days ago, the Uganda National Oil Company -UNOC announced that the oil reserves in Jinja had run dry because of the ongoing fuel crisis.

In Kampala, the price of fuel has consequently shot to Ug.X 6,000 while in districts like Hoima and Pader a litre of petrol goes up to 12,000 and 14,000 respectively.

However, Musasizi assured the country that the latest decision of Government will help stabilize the fuel prices again since clearing of fuel trucks had already kicked off at the borders.

Musasiz’s statement follows a cabinet meeting that was held on Monday this week, to discuss the ongoing fuel crisis in the country.

The late Moses Bitwiire died at age 72 years and he left behind 10 children and 12 grand children.

He was laid to rest at his home in Kitojo village, Nyaruhanga parish, Rubanda Town Council.

Kabale Diocese Bishop Calistus Rubaramira, and other dignitaries including LC.5 Chairperson Rubanda District Ampeire Stephen Kasyaba, Deputy Speaker Rubanda District Pierre Mbabazi, and Rubanda Town Council LC.3 Chairperson Norman Tushabe attended the funeral ceremony.