The Minister of Security Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi has banned hawkers from moving around villages saying they are source of insecurity in Uganda.

In an urgent letter to Resident District/City Commissioners, District Police Commanders and District Internal Security Officers, Gen Muhwezi said they have received information that there are criminals moving around villages especially in Western region, masquerading/pretending to be hawkers or traders.

“This practice of moving in villages selling items should not be allowed as its a source of insecurity. Those who want to do trade should do so in trading centres,”Gen Muhwezi said in a 11th January, 2022 letter to district security bosses.