The President of Uganda also Commander In Chief of the armed forces Gen Yoweri Museveni has promoted 528 army officers to different ranks.

In a press statement released today January 17th, 2022 by the ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Uganda People’s Defence Forces, Museveni promoted 3 officers from rank of lieutenant colonel to colonel, 27 from the rank of major to to lieutenant colonel, while the remaining 498 from rank of captain to major.

The notable senior officers who were promoted include the following;

1. Lt col Benard Tumwesigye – colonel

2. Lt Col Mark B. Mugarura – colonel

3. Lt Col Stephen Nsereko – colonel

4. Maj Innocent Micheal Kamuratsi – Lt col

5. Maj Tom Ssenyonjo Mbazira – Lt col

6. Maj David Wakaya Napule – Lt.col

7. Maj Benon Kato – Lt col

8. Maj Edward Kambere Mugisha – Lt Col

9. Maj David William Wambogo – Lt Col

10. Maj Allan Nantetsa Mujurizi – Lt Col

11. Maj Yonah Tumuramye – Lt Col

12. Maj Chris Obala Magezi – Lt. Col

13. Maj Genesis O Okeny – Lt Col

14. Maj Nasur Namara – Lt Col

15. Maj Gonzaga B. Kworekwa – Lt Col

16. Francis Matiri Kagumire – Lt Col

17. Maj Godfrey Mugarura – Lt Col

18. Maj Daniel Atwine Ahimbisibwe – Lt Col

19. Maj Bob Livingstone Bampalana – Lt.Col

20. Maj Juma Japyem Abdullnur – Lt Col

21. Maj John Kibirige Kasule – Lt Col

22. Maj Moses Baraza Musasizi – Lt Col

23. Maj Musa Farouk Mukiibi – Lt Col

24. Maj Johnson Rwabikanja Tukwasibwe – Lt Col

25. Maj Albert Kashakamba – Lt. Col

26. Maj Julius Emmy Kumanya – Lt. Col

27. Maj Simon M Andiandu – Lt. Col

28. Maj Robert Zavuga – Lt. Col

29. Maj Moses Alindu – Lt. Col

30.Maj Vincent Oyuka – Lt. Col