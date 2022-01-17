The President of Uganda also Commander In Chief of the armed forces Gen Yoweri Museveni has promoted 528 army officers to different ranks.
In a press statement released today January 17th, 2022 by the ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Uganda People’s Defence Forces, Museveni promoted 3 officers from rank of lieutenant colonel to colonel, 27 from the rank of major to to lieutenant colonel, while the remaining 498 from rank of captain to major.
The notable senior officers who were promoted include the following;
1. Lt col Benard Tumwesigye – colonel
2. Lt Col Mark B. Mugarura – colonel
3. Lt Col Stephen Nsereko – colonel
4. Maj Innocent Micheal Kamuratsi – Lt col
5. Maj Tom Ssenyonjo Mbazira – Lt col
6. Maj David Wakaya Napule – Lt.col
7. Maj Benon Kato – Lt col
8. Maj Edward Kambere Mugisha – Lt Col
9. Maj David William Wambogo – Lt Col
10. Maj Allan Nantetsa Mujurizi – Lt Col
11. Maj Yonah Tumuramye – Lt Col
12. Maj Chris Obala Magezi – Lt. Col
13. Maj Genesis O Okeny – Lt Col
14. Maj Nasur Namara – Lt Col
15. Maj Gonzaga B. Kworekwa – Lt Col
16. Francis Matiri Kagumire – Lt Col
17. Maj Godfrey Mugarura – Lt Col
18. Maj Daniel Atwine Ahimbisibwe – Lt Col
19. Maj Bob Livingstone Bampalana – Lt.Col
20. Maj Juma Japyem Abdullnur – Lt Col
21. Maj John Kibirige Kasule – Lt Col
22. Maj Moses Baraza Musasizi – Lt Col
23. Maj Musa Farouk Mukiibi – Lt Col
24. Maj Johnson Rwabikanja Tukwasibwe – Lt Col
25. Maj Albert Kashakamba – Lt. Col
26. Maj Julius Emmy Kumanya – Lt. Col
27. Maj Simon M Andiandu – Lt. Col
28. Maj Robert Zavuga – Lt. Col
29. Maj Moses Alindu – Lt. Col
30.Maj Vincent Oyuka – Lt. Col
