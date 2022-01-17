Police have arrested the head teacher of New Crest Junior At Kibedi Day and Boarding Primary School in Kawempe Division Kampala City over last week’s fire outbreak that left four pupils dead.

Addressing the media in Kampala on Monday, Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga said the head teacher was arrested with two others to help the force in investigations.

“We want to express our deepest sympathies to the families of children who lost their lives in the school fires.All of the fire incidents are under investigation.At Kibedi Primary School, Kawempe, we found out that the school was running at risk. The girls’ dormitory was quite congested,”Enanga said.

” The boys’ dormitory that was not affected had only one exit. We have closed the school. Three are in police custody, including the headmaster.We have also summoned the Inspector of Schools in Kawempe to determine whether the inspection was done,”he added.

It is alleged that the fire at Kibedi Day and Boarding School started at around 3am last Saturday from one of the female pupils’ dormitories.

“Four female pupils have been confirmed dead while three are seriously injured ( the particulars will be provided),” Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said in a statement .

“The injured were evacuated to Kyadondo Hospital located in Kisowera Zone Kawempe I Ward in Kawempe Division, and are being treated accordingly.”

Owoyesigyire added that the school locally managed the fire outbreak and did not bring it to the attention of the nearest police at Kawempe.

“This is an act of gross negligence that caused the death and injuries of the pupils,” he noted.

“A casefile of causing death has been opened at Kawempe police station.Our forensic team of experts from the Directorate of Fire and from the Forensics are documenting the scene.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased pupils. We also wish a quick recovery to the injured pupils.”