West Ankole Diocese, Bishop Johnson Twinomujuni has applauded Government Chief Whip Thomas Tayebwa for the excellent leadership he is offering to the Country.

While presiding over the burial of Former Member of Parliament for Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipality, Arinda Gordon Cowboy at his family home in Kyeizooba Mwenguura Bushenyi District, Bishop Twinomujuni stressed that indeed the elevation of Tayebwa to Chief Whip is timely.

“I have listened to you even the way you speak, when I meet the President, I will register my appreciation to him for appointing you as a Government Chief Whip,” He said.

Meanwhile, Tayebwa while representing President Yoweri Museveni at the burial, told mourners to Stop referring to Omicron as mere malaria, adding that Late Arinda Should be a good example for the people to know that it kills.

“I am very disappointed with some people I am seeing here at the burial of a Covid victim, who are not putting on masks. Stop taking your lives for granted,” Tayebwa questioned.

He noted Omicron is a variant of Covid.

He reminded people to continue adhering to Government standard Operating Procedures.

Arinda succumbed to Omicron on 9th January 2022 at Mbarara Regional Referal Hospital, Mbarara district.

Members of Parliament referred to Arinda as a down to earth, hardworking, uniting and loving person.