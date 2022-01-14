The acting district Health officer of Ntungamo Sr Katusiime Hope has warned to arrest the leaders and followers of mushrooming religious sects in sub counties of Nyakyeera, Kafunjo, Ruhaama, Kibatsi and Rwamabondo who are against the polio vaccination campaign.

Sr Katusiime revealed that some misinformed so called “pastors” are misleading the public claiming that vaccines are satanic which is a hoax and must be arrested for sabotaging government programs.

She assured people that the polio vaccine is safe and effective, appealing to all parents and guardians to embrace the exercise scheduled for Friday 14th to 16th January, 2022.

Katusiime made remarks during the launch of a three day oral polio vaccination campaign across the country at Red Cross Society Ntungamo branch offices.

Katusiime pleaded with the public to cooperate with village chairpersons, village health teams and health workers to sensitize the public in order to have a successful polio vaccination campaign.

Uganda with support from the World Health Organization is conducting an oral polio vaccination campaign across the country targeting an estimated 8 million children below 5 years of age.

The District health educator Twesigye Nesterio noted that some resistance has been a challenge in Ntungamo district explaining that some were arrested in the last campaign hoping that this time the exercise will be successful with the help of religious leaders on board.

Natukunda Peace Kaconco the district chairperson with people living with HIV underscored the need for the various religions to form an interreligious council at the district level to dispel other religious leaders who are soiling their calling.

Ninsiima Flavia the programs officer ARISE asked the district authorities and clerics to join hands and fight against the mushrooming sects who tainting the good image of Christianity.

The St John’s Kiyoora COU parish priest Rev Mugume Hanningtone attributed resistance and defiance to freedom of worship where everyone is allowed to start a church so long as it is government stalwart.

The Manager Red Cross Society Ntungamo branch Tanyebwa Collins also asked the general public to take up the campaign if they are to have future generations.

Ntungamo district has received 150,000 doses of oral polio drugs to inoculate 120,000 children aged 0-5 years in 1,035 villages of the district.