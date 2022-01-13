The Kampala Resident City Commissioner (RCC), Hudu Hussein has given vendors and hawkers five days to vacate all city streets.

Hudu gave the ultimatum on Wednesday during a press briefing at Uganda Media Centre. He said when the five days are over, the authority will use every kind of force to evict vendors off Kampala streets.

“As you may all recall I issued a statement late last year saying that all street Vendors and hawkers were due to vacate the streets. Since then a lot has been at play. The simple issue of vendors being relocated from the streets to the markets has been politicized yet Usafi and Wandegeya markets are also mostly empty. The amount of money the government invested in building these markets is unaccountable for,” Hudu noted.

Nevertheless, he expressed his disappointment towards the members of the KCCA political wing and other city politicians who have decided to do nothing but fight any new developments that the technocrats bring on table.

“The political showbiz masters in Kampala think nothing should be done in the city, however everything notwithstanding, I want to appreciate the vendors and hawkers that have moved to the markets so far. You have done the right thing. My hope is that no force at all should be used. To those still on the streets, I’m appealing to them now please leave the streets within five days from today. The concerned security agencies in Kampala have given vendors and hawkers a grace period within which to leave the streets. All of you must leave the streets on 16th this month.

“On 16th we may have a team in Kampala streets to help you leave. It’s better for you to leave unassisted. We want to believe that by Sunday, the vendors will have heeded to this call.”