The Department of Sexual and Children related offences under Police’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations, has embarked on a campaign to sensitise students on children rights and protection, days after full reopening of schools.

This is intended to keep them aware and protect them from gender based violence, defilement, child trafficking, rape, abortions ponorgraphy etc, and to avoid being perpetrators of crime.

Led by Ag CP SGBV SP Rose Nalubega and her Deputy SP Rashida Mugawe together with other senior officers, the team on Tuesday met with senior one and senior five students of Lubiri Senior Secondary School in Kampala, where they urged the students to remain focused and concentrate on studies.

“Avoid engaging in illegal activities like prostitution. Don’t smuggle phones into school. Discipline, strikes, escape from school and consumption of narcotic drugs are illegal. Always report to police where your rights are violated by anyone. We are here to help and shape you in the right direction,” said Nalubega.

The team promised to always carry out frequent visits to schools to share their life experiences with the students.